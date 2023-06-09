Mondi’s (MNDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,680 ($20.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.66) to GBX 1,606 ($19.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Mondi Stock Performance

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($15.64) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,280.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,391.35. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,237 ($15.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719 ($21.37). The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 599.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

