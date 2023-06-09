J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 209

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 259.80 ($3.23).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.33) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.90.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

