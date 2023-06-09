Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT at $2.65

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several analysts have commented on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.