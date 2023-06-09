Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.40) to GBX 1,900 ($23.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.10) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.40).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,875.50 ($23.32) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,076 ($25.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,928.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,846.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,974.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

