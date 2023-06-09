Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
