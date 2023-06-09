Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

