KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

