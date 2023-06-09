TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.
Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.