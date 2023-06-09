TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

