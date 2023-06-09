Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Insider Activity

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

