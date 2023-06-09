Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taylor Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

