Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Taylor Devices Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of TAYD stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.79.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%.
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
