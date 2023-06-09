Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.