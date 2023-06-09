Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 3.1 %
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
