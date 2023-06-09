Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 3.1 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.