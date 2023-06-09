StockNews.com Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Hold

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.