StockNews.com Upgrades ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Strong-Buy”

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ODP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Featured Stories

