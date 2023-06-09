Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.