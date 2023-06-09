Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

