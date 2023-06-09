Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.