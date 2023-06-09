IDT (NYSE:IDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
IDT Price Performance
IDT opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.06. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IDT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IDT during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
About IDT
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
