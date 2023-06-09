Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

TREX stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

