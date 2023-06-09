First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Insider Activity

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

