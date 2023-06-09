First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:FBP opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
