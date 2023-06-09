StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.0 %

FSI opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

