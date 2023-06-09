Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 243.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

