Analyzing Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,053.75% -662.37% -61.12% Moderna 31.77% 25.87% 18.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 17.95 -$11.93 million N/A N/A Moderna $19.26 billion 2.47 $8.36 billion $11.57 10.80

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Moderna 2 5 7 0 2.36

Moderna has a consensus target price of $179.13, indicating a potential upside of 43.38%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

Moderna beats Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties. The Medical Related Consulting segment relates to labor and related benefits, travel expenses, and related to consulting services. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

