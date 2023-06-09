Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of D stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

