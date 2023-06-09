Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) is one of 968 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carisma Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $40.00 million -$19.88 million -1.55 Carisma Therapeutics Competitors $1.80 billion $231.20 million -4.35

Profitability

Carisma Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics N/A -9.52% -7.29% Carisma Therapeutics Competitors -2,435.55% -855.56% -36.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carisma Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carisma Therapeutics Competitors 4589 15913 41679 757 2.61

Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.52%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carisma Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Moderna Inc. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

