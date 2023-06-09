Getty Images (GETY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getty Images to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getty Images and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 289 973 1775 32 2.51

Profitability

Getty Images presently has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Getty Images’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Getty Images and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -20.91% -25.23% -2.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -21.81 Getty Images Competitors $546.46 million -$233.02 million -220.56

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Images beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

