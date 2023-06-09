Critical Comparison: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.37 -$52.07 million ($0.77) -21.99 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.42 $17.76 million ($0.22) -19.18

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Veris Residential currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.97%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -19.41% -4.61% -1.59% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 2.65% 4.71% 0.84%

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded on May 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

