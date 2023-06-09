National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.55. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.88.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BRP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $5,198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in BRP by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

