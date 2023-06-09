Analyzing Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 2.11% 6.10% 1.96% REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $78.44 billion 0.19 $1.64 billion $0.84 9.03 REE Automotive $10,000.00 13,102.47 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -1.03

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nissan Motor and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 2 0 0 1.50 REE Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 806.02%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and nalysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

