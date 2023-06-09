Comparing ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Rivals

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.18 ProFrac Competitors $2.68 billion $212.14 million -3.41

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 221 1194 2153 85 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.59%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.20%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.27% -13.12% 4.51%

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

