Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) vs. Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Head to Head Contrast

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) and Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Meliá Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 21.50% 129.67% 13.82% Meliá Hotels International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Meliá Hotels International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 3 1 0 1.63 Meliá Hotels International 3 2 1 0 1.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $122.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Meliá Hotels International has a consensus price target of $5.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Meliá Hotels International.

58.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Meliá Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Meliá Hotels International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.40 billion 4.29 $332.15 million $5.80 20.35 Meliá Hotels International N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -17.64

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Meliá Hotels International. Meliá Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Meliá Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Choice Hotels International pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meliá Hotels International pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Choice Hotels International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Meliá Hotels International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group. The Real Estate segment includes the capital gains on asset rotation, and real estate development and operation. The Vacation Club segment includes the results deriving from the sale of shared rights of use of specific vacation complex units. The Corporate segment includes structural costs, results linked to the intermediation and marketing of room and tourist service reservations. The Other segment includes additional income from the hotel business, such as casinos or tour-operator activities. The company was founded by Gabriel Escarrer Juliá in 1956 and is headquartered in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

