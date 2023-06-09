Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $55.50

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st.
In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CPE opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
