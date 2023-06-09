NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $50.98 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.1 %

NUVA opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 75.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

