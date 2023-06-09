Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $37.67

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAT. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

EAT stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

