Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,949.88

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,949.88 ($24.24).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.48) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.04), for a total value of £191,748.44 ($238,374.49). In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.04), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($238,374.49). Also, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($23.48) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($49,714.23). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,844 ($22.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,849.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,764.95. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.86). The company has a market capitalization of £20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12,293.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.84) per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently -64,666.67%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

