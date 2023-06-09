Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$2.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$2.78.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

