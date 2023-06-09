Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 724.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 724.29 ($9.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.45) to GBX 690 ($8.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.01) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.32) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Down 0.3 %

Informa stock opened at GBX 715 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 701.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.72. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. The company has a market cap of £10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.