Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $45.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays increased their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

