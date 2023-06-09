Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $48.33

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

