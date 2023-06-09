GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

