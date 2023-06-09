Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $107.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
