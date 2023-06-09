The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

