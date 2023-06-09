Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $78.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.64.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Twilio Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,741 shares of company stock worth $1,222,638. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

