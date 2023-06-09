boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $42.57 Average PT from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

