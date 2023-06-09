Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $208.50

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $153.81 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

