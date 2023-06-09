Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) versus LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Critical Comparison

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. LCNB pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get LCNB alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LCNB and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LCNB currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

This table compares LCNB and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 26.26% 10.84% 1.14% Nicolet Bankshares 18.92% 10.53% 1.18%

Risk & Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $80.04 million 2.11 $22.13 million $1.92 7.91 Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 3.36 $94.26 million $4.24 17.88

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats LCNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.