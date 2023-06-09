Comparing Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benesse and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.24 Aspen Group $74.29 million 0.06 -$9.59 million ($0.38) -0.46

Benesse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Benesse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benesse and Aspen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benesse 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aspen Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Benesse.

Profitability

This table compares Benesse and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benesse N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -13.67% -22.68% -9.78%

Summary

Benesse beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc. operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools. The Kids and Family segment deals with correspondence education business, mail order business, and magazine publishing mainly for young children in Japan, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia. The Nursing Care and Childcare segment provides in-home nursing care service, long-term care training, human resources introduction business for nurses and long-term care workers, and nursery school and child management business. The Berlitz segment deals with language education business and study abroad support. The Others segment includes information system maintenance and information processing services. The company was founded on January 28, 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

