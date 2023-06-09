Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Critical Survey

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $842.56 million 3.02 $56.34 million $1.18 43.31 Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 7.28% 11.00% 4.98% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alarm.com and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alarm.com and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 2 1 2.80 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Validian on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

