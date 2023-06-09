Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcellx 0 0 11 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.86%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcellx.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 20.38 -$62.09 million ($2.45) -8.01 Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -9.38

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.03% -28.12% Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Arcellx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

