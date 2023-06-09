Analyzing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PrairieSky Royalty and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrairieSky Royalty 0 1 3 0 2.75 Devon Energy 0 8 9 1 2.61

PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.73%. Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $69.53, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given PrairieSky Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PrairieSky Royalty is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrairieSky Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.71 $6.02 billion $9.17 5.45

This table compares PrairieSky Royalty and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrairieSky Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares PrairieSky Royalty and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrairieSky Royalty N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 31.39% 47.42% 22.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of PrairieSky Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Devon Energy beats PrairieSky Royalty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was formerly known as 1786071 Alberta Ltd. and changed its name to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.