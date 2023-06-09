Financial Survey: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Competitors

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 83 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -196.52% -33.62% -11.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1309 1925 67 2.49

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 200.96%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.31, indicating that their average share price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.47 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.06 billion $484.79 million -0.59

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

